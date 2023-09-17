Shell Egypt Hosts Local Shell Eco-Marathon For Egyptian Student Teams To Showcase Energy-Efficient Vehicles

The global Shell Eco-marathon competition challenges student teams from around the world to design, build and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles. Engines can be powered by variforms and types of fuel, including hydrogen cells or lithium batteries. The ultimate aim is to construct a vehicle that goes furthest with the least amount of energy. During the local showcase, nine teams representing seven Egyptian universities introduced nine energy-efficient automobiles to Shell executives and staff, as well as partners and relevant stakeholders.



The judging panel included Alaa ElDabaa, Head of Corporate Relations and government Relations at Shell Egypt, Paul Johnson, Global Technical Director of the Shell Eco-marathon, and Ahmed Hamada, Head of Contracts and Procurement at Shell Egypt and professional racing driver.

The GUC Innovators team, representing the German University in Cairo, won first place in the Car Inspection Awards, followed by the Higher Technology Institute's 'APEX Racing Team' in second place, and the Cairo University's Urban Concept team in third place.



For the teams pitching competition, the 'E-Rally Team' representing Helwan University won first place, while the 'GUC Innovators' team came in second place, and the ASU Racing Team representing Ain Shams University ranked third.

Khaled Kacem, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt said:“As part of our commitment to Egypt's energy transition outlined in Egypt Vision 2030, Shell Egypt is honoured to be hosting a showcase built around energy efficiency and sustainability directly from the bright minds of the country's future engineers. We are committed to investing in building the capacity of future engineers, who are the key to a greener and more prosperfuture, powered by clean energy mobility solutions.”



Nashwa Saleh, Social Investment Manager at Shell Egypt, said:“It givesgreat pleasure to be hosting this competition for the first time in Egypt.

