Egypt, South Sudan Discuss Joint Water Projects In Cairo

Sweilam said that the visit was part of the mutual visits between the two countries to strengthen the cooperation and integration with the Nile Basin countries, especially South Sudan. He said that Egypt was implementing many development projects that directly benefit the citizens of South Sudan, such as underground drinking water stations, rainwater tanks, and drainage stations.

Deng expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support and assistance to his country in the field of water resources and irrigation. He said that the projects were vital for providing clean water, raising livestock, and preventing floods. He also said that his country was keen to benefit from Egypt's expertise and experience in water management and planning.

The two ministers also discussed the institutional support for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in South Sudan, such as establishing a center for flood prediction and early warning. They agreed to continue the coordination and consultation between the two countries on variwater issues of common interest.