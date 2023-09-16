While there's fear surrounding AI, the fusion of blockchain, AI supercomputing, and decentralized storage technologies serves as a remarkable complement to human creativity.

– Preface

The Era of Supercomputing

In the past few weeks, the AI supercomputing industry has been expanding at an unprecedented rate.

Israel invested $30 million in AI and supercomputing innovation, focusing on accelerating the development of hardware components, communication systems, and software solutions. To meet the ever-evolving data processing needs, this lab will foon advancements required for AI computing, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, and processing units.

“When you train these large language models, they are so big-hundreds of billions and trillions of parameters-that you can't fit the whole model in memory and train it all at once. You have to be able to break that model apart... onto different chips in different instances,” said Matt Wood, VP of Products at AWS, during the New York AWS Summit.

Google earlier this year unveiled the A3 supercomputer, capable of hosting up to 26,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. Cerebras Systems announced the deployment of an AI supercomputer in the cloud through Middle Eastern IT infrastructure firm G42.







Supercomputing systems are incredibly powerful, capable of handling complex tasks such as large-scale AI and machine learning, allowing for the quick analysis and learning from vast and intricate data.

The Bayesian supercomputing cluster is built on the Bayesian Decentralized Computing Network Protocol (BDCP), leveraging the renowned public chain GODE CHAIN as its foundational technology. It targets variindustries, including scientific computing, engineering computing, big data analytics, machine learning/deep learning, telecommunications, energy, meteorology, finance, databases, and high-frequency trading, offering high computational performance and parallel acceleration efficiency.

AI Supercomputing Meets Web3

The intersection of AI supercomputing and Web3 is an exciting and rapidly evolving domain with the potential to revolutionize variindustries.

The current version of the internet, Web 2.0, employs AI and machine learning models in variways, supporting targeted advertising, recommendation engines, chatbots, image generators, and voice assistants. However, Web 2.0 has its limitations, with issues such as corporate control, privacy concerns, and the spread of misinformation being major drawbacks. Thus, the shift toward Web3, a more advanced and inclusive digital realm, is gaining popularity.

Lex Sokolin, Founder of Web3 investment fund Generative Ventures, states that fintech, Web3, and AI supercomputing are part of the same economic whole, with the development of each reliant on their deep integration.







By harnessing the power of AI supercomputing in conjunction with the decentralization and security of Web3, we can create more efficient and transparent systems for variapplications. These systems not only reduce task costs and promote intelligent decision-making but also enhance security and offer users more personalized experiences.

AI supercomputing is a game-changer for Web3 technology. Web3 applications aim to provide users with decentralized and secure platforms, and AI and supercomputing can help improve their overall experience by offering personalized recommendations, making navigation easier, and aiding in decision-making.

Since Web3 applications rely on blockchain technology for data storage and transaction execution, they are considered highly secure. However, AI can assist in identifying potential threats and anomalies, further enhancing security.

Today, AI and supercomputing technologies are gradually entering the realm of Web3, impacting variindustries positively, from healthcare to finance, education to entertainment, and beyond, offering limitless possibilities.

As a world-class AI supercomputing application platform, Bayesian empowers diverse Web3 sectors, promising a broader scope for future development.

Bayesian: The Killer Exploit of AI Supercomputing

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, groundbreaking innovations are redefining the boundaries of possibilities.

Bayesian stands at the forefront of this transformative landscape, serving as a next-generation inteAI supercomputing application platform dedicated to leading traditional finance's digital transformation and driving the Web3.0 industry-wide revolution.

Within the Web3 ecosystem, vast distributed data exists, laden with computational complexity, inefficiency, and inaccuracies. The Bayesian AI supercomputing platform, through high-performance and parallel computing capabilities, supports intricate computing needs. It optimizes smart contracts, provides more accurate market trend predictions, and creates more immersive virtual metaverses, thereby reshaping the landscape of Web3.

To achieve internet-scale adoption and support any application scenario, a world supercomputer must support machine learning computations in a decentralized manner.

Hence, to achieve world supercomputer machine learning and artificial intelligence computing capabilities, Bayesian adopts the Bayesian Decentralized Computing Network Protocol (BDCP), providing direct integration with consennetworks and storage networks.







Bayesian, through AI, blockchain, and decentralized storage technologies, offers file and data storage, supercomputing, and intelligent model training services to B-end institutions such as governments, hospitals, schools, banks, research institutes, technology groups, e-commerce companies, and intefirms. It provides sustainable and equitable computing solutions for users worldwide.

Currently, Bayesian's decentralized supercomputing network 1.0 has achieved global interconnection, successfully deployed on all continents except Antarctica. It features a Web3.0 aggregation platform, metaverse space marketplace, decentralized DeFi investment and financing, NFT trading platform, NFT collateralized lending, Swap, MetaFi, and other ecosystem applications, reshaping the supercomputing civilization.

In summary, the intersection of AI supercomputing and Web3 represents a significant opportunity for innovation and disruption.

As this technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see more exciting developments and real-world applications that will change the way we interact with the world.

If you want to be part of the AI revolution, Bayesian, as the bridge between AI supercomputing and Web3, is undoubtedly one of the most noteworthy entities globally.

Bayesian is not only advancing AI supercomputing technology research and applications but also releasing the super dividend of the AI era with the ultimate deflationary business model and the formal launch of destruction mining. What surprises will it bring in the future? Let's keep an eye out and look forward together!

