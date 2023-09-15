Uae: Nepalese Man Bags Dh20,000 In Scratch Card Game Just One Month After Winning Dh10,000







Pukar Maharjan, a Dream Island regular and last month's big winner, wins again-this time taking home dh20,000 from Dream Island's Golden Goal scratch card. On September 13, 2023, Pukar, an airline staffer at Abu Dhabi Airport, decided to play while on work break and walked away with double the amount of his first win.

In August, Pukar played one card game as part of his regular routine and had a surprise dh10,000 windfall.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Pukar Maharjan, a Nepalese airline guest officer at Abu Dhabi Airport, won another big cash prize to the tune of dh20,000 from Dream Island, the UAE's first scratch card game. This comes just a month after he won dh10,000 at Dream Island's newest store in Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal 1.

The 42-year-old father of one was taking a quick work break when he decided to visit the branch in Skypark where he is a regular guest.“The agent told me there might still be some luck leftover from last time, so I got motivated, and I decided to play,” shares Pukar. Because of the ongoing 'Buy 3, Get 1” promotion, he got nine Golden Goal cards priced at dh20 each, same as the one he won last month. When that did not yield anything, he bought one last card just to round up the game. It was this last card that won him double of his previprize money.



The secret to winning multiple times:

After winning multimillion dollarscratch card pay-outs from 1993 to 2010, Stanford statistician Joan Ginther seemingly cracked the mathematical code for winning scratch-off games, but for Pukar, the secret is nothing but pure luck.“You need to believe in luck. I got lucky because I kept on trying. You can't fake this game, so keep scratching, keep dreaming, keep winning.”

The Kathmandu native will be flying to his hometown next month for his annual holiday and intends to spoil his wife and four-year-old son with gifts bought from his winnings.

About Dream Island:

