Armenia Not Part Of Talks For Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran Power Grid Synchronization Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Armenia's
participation in the power grid synchronization project involving
Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran has never been on the table for
discussion, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told Trend .
The comments came in response to Russia's statement about the
possibility of supplying electricity to Armenia through
Azerbaijan.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov had previously
expressed Russia's interest in providing electricity to Armenia via
Azerbaijan. He mentioned that they were exploring the possibility
of transmitting electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia, then
potentially onward to other countries, with an initial amount of
300 MW.
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry noted that the technical and
economic aspects of the feasibility study (TES) for synchronizing
the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have been
prepared by Monecompany of Iran.
“Discussions on the technical aspect involving representatives
from the three countries began on August 21 and are ongoing. After
concluding the technical discussions, the economic aspects of the
feasibility study will be assessed. Armenia is not involved in this
process, and its participation has not been a subject of
consideration. The technical report prepared by the consultant
offers varioptions for the volume of electricity to be
transferred from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan as part of the
effort to link the energy systems of the three countries. Among
these options is the transmission of 300 MW of electricity, but
such an undertaking would require extensive work, necessitating the
development of the economic component,” said the ministry.
Additionally, one of the proposed options entails transferring
100 MW from Russia to Iran.
“During a meeting held on August 10, deputy energy ministers
from the three countries discussed the project's further steps. At
that meeting, Russia and Iran raised the issue of transmitting at
least 100 MW of power from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan. The
Azerbaijani side emphasized that its energy system operates in
parallel mode within a single synchronzone with Russia and
stressed the need for a thorough examination of this proposal in
the context of ensuring energy security,” said the ministry.
