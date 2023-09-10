Cristiano Ronaldo's Marrakech Hotel Opens Its Doors To Earthquake Refugees

Doha, Qatar: Al Nassr star player Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel on the outskirts of Marrakech is welcoming refugees after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco.

This was reported by Spanish sports daily MARCA, quoting one of the Spanish nationals on site.



Moroccan players donate blood for quake victims

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech, a luxury hotel is providing shelter to those who have lost their homes.

MARCA quoted Irene Seixas, a Spanish national, speaking to channel 24h.

She stated, "Now we have managed to get Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel, which is on the outskirts, to givea room.

"We are waiting. We have slept all night on the street and at seven in the morning they toldthat yes, we could approach.

"We are in a lobby a lot of people of different nationalities, waiting to see if we can get a room, but we have all slept on the street."

The devastating earthquake killed at least 2,012 people and has left over 2,059 injured. Panicked residents and tourists in the country took to any building where they could find shelter.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo himself expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones in the earthquake. "Sending love and prayers to all in Moroat this very difficult time," he wrote in his Insta story.

