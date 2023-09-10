Amir Stresses Qatar's Keenness To End Ongoing Fighting In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to support the efforts aimed at ending the ongoing fighting in Sudan to preserve its unity, security, and stability.
In a post on His Highness' official account on the X platform, HH the Amir expressed his happiness in welcoming his brother HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and holding talks that aim to promote the solid fraternal relations between the two countries in varifields. His Highness added that the talks renewed Qatar's consistent keenness to support the efforts aimed at ending the ongoing fighting in Sudan to preserve its unity, security, and stability.
MENAFN10092023000063011010ID1107039779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.