Amir Stresses Qatar's Keenness To End Ongoing Fighting In Sudan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to support the efforts aimed at ending the ongoing fighting in Sudan to preserve its unity, security, and stability.



In a post on His Highness' official account on the X platform, HH the Amir expressed his happiness in welcoming his brother HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and holding talks that aim to promote the solid fraternal relations between the two countries in varifields. His Highness added that the talks renewed Qatar's consistent keenness to support the efforts aimed at ending the ongoing fighting in Sudan to preserve its unity, security, and stability.