Kuwait Gov't Informed Of Amir's Directions To Help Morocco

His Highness the Amir's directions came to cope with the repercussions of the earthquake that hit several regions in southern Morolate on Friday.

His Highness the Amir has expressed heartfelt solace for the victims, his wishes for the injured so their injuries may be healed as soon as possible, praying to His Almighty Allah to preserve the kingdom of Moroand its brotherly people.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to organize dispatch of the Kuwaiti relief supplies to Moroin coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS). (end) jy.rk