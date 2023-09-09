Blinken Condemns Russia's Attacks On Ukraine's Danube Ports

He wrote about this on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter), reports Ukrinform.

"Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's vital Danube ports, systematically destroying civilian infrastructure to prevent Ukrainian grain from feeding the world. This is Russia's playbook: strangle Ukrainian grain exports, weaponize food, and make hungry people pay the price," Blinken emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the progress of the investigation into the drone debris found near the border with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Romania announced that the authorities had discovered the wreckage of a drone on its territory, near the village of Catalca. Experts are investigating their origin.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities stated that they had evidence that on the night of September 4, a Russian drone crashed and exploded on the territory of Romania. The Romanian Ministry of Defense and the Romanian President denied this.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine said that the government has photo evidence to prove the fact.

After that, the President of Romania, KlIohannis, demanded that a thorough investigation be carried out to establish the origins of the debris found near the border of Ukraine, which may belong to a drone.