Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uae Pres. On Safe Return Of Astronaut

KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent two cables to President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister of sisterly the and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday.

In both cables, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere congratulations on safe return to Earth by the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi from the successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the longest Arab space mission ever.

His Highness the Amir hailed the mission as a unique scientific achievement in the field of space exploration which signals the advancement of scientific research in the sisterly and reflects the outstanding staof the on the international community.

He said that this achievement is a source of pride for everybody in the Arab world.

His Highness the Amir wished the President and Vice President everlasting wellbeing and the more progress and prosperity.