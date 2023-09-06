Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:14 GMT

School To Start Working In Azerbaijan's Shusha In 2023-2024 Academic Year


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A school will start functioning in Shusha this academic year, said Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev at a media briefing on the new academic year, Trend reports.

"The process of employment of teachers is underway. The school may start functioning from the second half of the year, but it is not excluded that it may happen earlier," the minister said.

