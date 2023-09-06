School To Start Working In Azerbaijan's Shusha In 2023-2024 Academic Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A school will
start functioning in Shusha this academic year, said Azerbaijani
Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev at a media briefing
on the new academic year, Trend reports.
"The process of employment of teachers is underway. The school
may start functioning from the second half of the year, but it is
not excluded that it may happen earlier," the minister said.
