Deliveroo Joins Hands with KAS for a Delightful Back-to-School Surprise

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo displayed its dedication to the local community by celebrating the start of the school year at Kuwait American School (KAS), engaging with parents and students on this significant first day.



Deliveroo provided nourishing lunch boxes, refreshing drinks, and Deliveroo Plus vouchers to more than 200 high school students and their parents at Kuwait American School (KAS).



A delightful assortment of delectable offerings from its restaurant partners, namely CAF, Wooden Bakery, and WOOP, awaited the students and their families, providing a memorable experience. Students and their families also took home Deliveroo Plus vouchers to enjoy free delivery service at their convenience.



"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to students as they embark on a new academic year, and we are happy to have the opportunity to create a memorable experience for them," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, CAF, Wooden Bakery and WOOP, for their invaluable contribution to ensuring students and parents start the academic year with smiles and a satisfying experience."



“The first day of school is always exciting, but to get to celebrate it with treats from Deliveroo is the cherry on top!” said Ghaida Al Habib, the Assistant Director of KAS. “We would like to thank Deliveroo for helping us start off the school year on a memorable note. Families loved the initiative and students enjoyed it.”



