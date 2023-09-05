Germany's Sap Industrial Software Provider To Disconnect Russian Companies From Its Services - Yermak

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The German supplier of industrial software SAP will disconnect Russian companies from its software. Among these companies is RZhD (Russian Railways - ed.)," Yermak wrote.

According to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, the McFaul-Yermak Group proposed such a step for the Russians to“plunge more and more into the stone age” in all areas.

As reported, SAP is a German company that is among the world leaders in the market of application software for enterprises.

In early 2022, SAP was one of the largest suppliers of industrial specialized software in the Russian market with a share of up to 60%.

According to experts, a complete replacement of SAP in Russia is not yet possible as the company's solutions are responsible for the operation of the basic systems at enterprises, and there are no full-fledged alternatives available on the market at the moment.