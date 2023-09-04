Samsung Smartthings Platform Attracts 280 Million Users In 200 Countries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Samsung Electronics announced that its SmartThings platform, which connects varismart devices through the Inteof Things technology, has attracted 280 million users in 200 countries around the world. This was revealed by Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of the SmartThings Team at Samsung Electronics, during a workshop on smart home applications on the sidelines of the IFA Berlin 2023 – Global Consumer Electronics Trade Show, held in Berlin, Germany, from 1 to 5 September.
Jung explained that Samsung has developed this integrated platform to connect all smart devices, whether they belong to Samsung or other companies, that include screens, smart TVs, audio systems, and more. She added that the SmartThings platform supports connecting more than 3,000 smart devices so far through cooperation with 300 business partners. The platform also offers applications that aim to improve the users' lives and promote environmental sustainability by rationalizing energy consumption.
On the other hand, Omar Saheb, Regional Marketing Director at Samsung Electronics MENA, said that the number of platform users in the region increased by 22% during the first half of this year, reaching 21 million users, compared to 17.6 million during the same period in 2022.
Saheb also said that the platform provides customers with several smart services, such as home care and energy conservation. He noted that Egypt has 2.5 million users of the platform, while Turkey has 4.5 million.
MENAFN04092023000153011029ID1107006407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.