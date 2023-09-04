Prime Minister Meets Indonesia's Coordinating Minister Of Maritime And Investment Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia HE Gen. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance investments between the two countries.
