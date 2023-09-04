Biman's Dhaka-Narita Flight To Boost Bd-Japan Bilateral Ties: Bccij

He also thanked the Bangladesh government and Biman Bangladesh Airlines for launching direct flights on the route.

“Through the launch of direct connectivity between the two countries, we want Japanese investment in Bangladesh to increase," said BCCIJ President, in his speech.

“For boosting trade with Japan, further initiatives to operate daily flights should be taken in phases,” added BCCIJ President.

The Chamber members said that Japanese investors were often not interested in going to Bangladesh due to lack of direct flights. It also used to take a long time for Bangladeshis to travel to and from Japan.

Hence, now that Biman has launched direct connectivity on the route, relations and trade between the two countries will reach new heights, they hoped.

They also urged Biman authorities to allow transport of Bangladeshi expatriates' bodies after demise from Japan to the country free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said,“We have 50 years of relationship with Japan. This relationship will grow further due to the direct flights we have launched to Japan.”

“Biman resumed its flights to Tokyo after 17 years. It will facilitate and cargo transportation alike,” added the State Minister.



“Besides, more Japanese businessmen will now visit Bangladesh and invest in the country that has immense potential,” he further mentioned.

The State Minister also urged the Bangladeshi expatriates in Japan to play a decisive role in attracting Japanese tourists and investors to Bangladesh.

Promising to enhance the quality of air services, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of the national flag carrier, said,“All kinds of efforts are underway to make Bangladesh-Japan route successful.”

The Biman CEO also requested expatriate Bangladeshis to help by travelling on Biman and promote the national flag carrier.

Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Chairman of Biman Board, thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating the direct flight to Japan.

Earlier on September 1, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated Biman's Dhaka-Narita direct flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The maiden flight took off from Dhaka around 11:45 pm local time and reached Narita International Airport in Japan on September 2 at 9:00 am local time with a high level Bangladeshi delegation team and revenue passengers.

