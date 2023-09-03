OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Orbofi

OKX Wallet has integrated with Oxa , an NFT socialmerce platform that allowsers tonnect, interact with each other online, and buy NFTllections without leaving the app, or website. This advanced social platform foed on NFT opens doors forers tomunicate with other traders andllectors, stay updated on the market news, and uing NFT events.

To access Oxa,ers simply need to:

OKX Wallet is a univel crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enablesers access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+works, thands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, pleasentact:



About OKX

A leading global technologypany driving the future of Web3, OKX provides aprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:



OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and vetile crypto wallet which givesers access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take tody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allowsers to easily rver access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that givesers access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protls across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian tty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the sta quo. Thepany recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does notnstitute and shall not bensidered as an offer, solicitation or rmendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at .