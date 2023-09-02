Uk Intelligence Tells Of Risks For Russian Army On Axis Around Kupiansk

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence updat e posted on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces, primarily composed of the 58 Combined Arms Army and Russian Airborne Forces elements, seek to halt the Ukrainian counter-offensive whilst maintaining their own offensive on the northern axis around Kupiansk, according to the report.

Experts add that Russian forces are likely seeking to distract Ukraine from its counter-offensive, thereby forcing it to divide its forces between Orikhiv and Kupiansk.

“Given that Russia has made modest gains near Kupiansk since the Ukrainian counter-offensive began in June, they are highly likely seeking to capitalise on these by continuing to resource the axis. However, Russia risks dividing its forces as it seeks to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough,” the report says.

