Ukrainian Scouts, Special Forces Destroy Russia's Kupol, Buk In Luhansk Region

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

On August 30, intelligence officers, acting in cooperation with soldiers of the Omega special unit in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region near Svatove, destroyed three units of military equipment of Russian invaders:

. 9S18 Kupol target detection station;

. 9K37 system;

. Buk missile system.

Enemy military equipment was discovered while it was moving on dirt roads outside the settlement. Then, the targets were struck by kamikaze drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade destroyed an ammunition depot and e-warfare station of the enemy.

Illustrative photo