Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: Will Kangana Ranaut's Film Pip The ₹20 Crore Mark?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency box office Collection Day 12 : Kangana Ranaut's Political drama, Emergency, which opened decently, has seen a steady decline in box office earnings since Day 2 of its release.
The film witnessed a surprising surge in its earnings on January 26, Republic Day , but has dropped since.
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12:
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut's film earned ₹21 lakh (0.21 crore) on Tuesday, Day 12. This comes after the film had made a significant revival in its earnings to amass ₹1.15 crore on Republic Day, Sunday. Also Read
This is the second straight day that the movie's box office earnings have declined and remained in the ₹20 lakh bracket.
The trade tracker mentioned that on Day 12, Kangana Ranaut's movie had a Hindi occupancy of just 7.23% per cent.
With this, Emergency's total earnings at the Indian box office stand at ₹17.11 crore .
Will Kangana Ranaut's film pip the ₹20 crore mark?
Without an unlikely boost in its earnings, like the one on Republic Day weekend, Emergency will have to stay put in theatres for a lot longer to achieve the ₹20 crore feat at its current momentum. Also Read
Meanwhile, Sacnilk reported that the political action drama grossed ₹21.75 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 11. The controversial movie has earned ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market during its 11-day run.
Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, India's gross stands at ₹20 crore. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of ₹100 crore.
