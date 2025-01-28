Colombian President's Daughter Fires Off A Cheeky Retort At Donald Trump's Deportation Policy: 'We Will Return A Gringo'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Colombian President Gustavo Petro's daughter, Andrea Petro, has waded into the brief yet intense standoff between her father and former US President Donald over deportations . In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Petro suggested that for every Colombian deported from the US, Colombia should return an American sex tourist.

“For every Colombian deported we will return a gringo from the Poblado,” Petro, 33, wrote, using a cheeky tone in her message. She shared the post alongside a meme showing dolphins leaping through a rainbow-hued sky.

Reference to Medellín's controversial reputation

Petro's comment seems to refer to Medellín's Poblado district, known for attracting US tourists seeking prostitutes.

While Andrea Petro's post may have been intended as a playful jab, it highlights the ongoing friction between the two countries, touching on the complex dynamics surrounding illegal immigration , crime, and diplomatic relations.

Tensions escalate over deportations

The post comes amid strained relations between Colombia and the US. President Gustavo Petro had initially resisted deportation flights from the US, which had been a contentious issue with the Trump administration. However, Petro was eventually forced to reverse his stance after Trump threatened a trade war with Colombia, including imposing tariffs as high as 50%.

Deportation flights between the US and Colombia resumed on Tuesday after a weekend of escalating diplomatic tensions that nearly sparked a trade war between the two nations. The controversy began when Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially blocked two US military planes carrying deported migrants, leading former President Donald Trump to threaten tariffs on Colombian exports and other sanctions.