OPPO Launches New Reno13 Series With Revolutionary AI Photography

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

OPPO launched its latest series of AI phones, the OPPO Reno13 Series, featuring the Reno13 5G, and Reno13 F 5G, in Saudi bringing flagship-like AI features and all-around performance to a broader audience. Equipped with AI Livephoto, AI Editor, and underwater photography supported by IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, the Reno13 Series combines powerful hardware and intuitive software with sleek, durable design to meet the needs of creators, gamers, and everyday users, setting a new standard for with no compromises in performance and AI capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia continues to be a key strategic market for OPPO, and we are dedicated to introducing our latest and most innovative technologies to meet the expectations of this dynamic and forward-thinking audience. The OPPO Reno 13 Series exemplifies this commitment by integrating advanced AI features that enable users to capture and beautify their special moments, enhance their productivity, and simplify their everyday lives. It fills me with pride to launch the Reno 13 Series in Saudi Arabia and witness the enthusiasm and feedback of our valued consumers.

“Looking ahead to 2025, I assure our loyal customers and trusted partners that OPPO will continue to deliver groundbreaking innovations that will further transform and energize the Saudi market.” Mr. Dee Li, CEO of OPPO KSA

Refined Craftmanship and Durable Design

Inspired by butterfly wings, the Reno13 Series blends technology with fashion through its bold, elegant design. The Reno13 5G features a seamless One-piece Sculpted Glass back and aerospace-grade aluminum frame, offering 200% greater strength, 20% improved bending resistance, and 36% better drop resistance. Weighing just 181g, it comes in Plume White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno13 F 5G, at 192g, is available in Graphite Gray and Skyline Blue.

Both models boast vibrant displays: the Reno13 5G has a 1.5K OLED 120Hz screen with ultra-thin bezels, HDR10+ certification, and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. The Reno13 F 5G features a 6.67” OLED 120Hz screen with a 92.2% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring stunning visuals even in bright sunlight. Lightweight yet durable, the Reno13 Series redefines smartphone aesthetics and functionality.

Get Creative with Underwater Photography on the World's First Caseless Underwater Phone

With an IP69 Water and Dust Resistance rating across all models, the Reno13 Series offers exceptional protection against water and dust. Not only are the phones shielded against splashes of water up to 80°C[1] , they can also remain submerged in water up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes[2] , unlocking all-new ways for users to explore and create in the world around them.

The Reno13 Series redefines underwater photography with industry-leading water resistance, a dedicated Underwater Mode for lifelike shots, and physical button controls. Its advanced one-tap drainage mechanism ensures optimal performance, while innovative features empower users to capture underwater moments effortlessly, setting a new benchmark for mobile durability and creative exploration.

Elevating Photography Experiences with AI Innovations

OPPO takes mobile photography to new heights on the Reno13 Series with a collection of powerful AI features designed to help users capture every lively moment in vibrant detail.

AI Livephoto redefines dynamic photography with ultra-clear, high-definition images combined with an incomparably smooth and stability shooting experience. A full suite of AI-enabled post-editing and creative enhancements tools, including make-up effects and filters, together with Pro XDR technology provide further freedom to personalize memories effortlessly.

The Reno13 Series also takes a big step in removing compatibility barriers between different smartphone ecosystems. Through the all-new Tap-to-Share feature, the phones are among the first Android devices to support direct sharing of Livephotos with iOS devices (with NFC capability) , while support for AI Livephoto sharing across popular social media platforms, including TikTok7, Instagram[3] , and WhatsApp, makes it easier than ever to share content between friends, family, and followers.

Another brand-new feature on the Reno13 Series is AI Motion, which leverages advanced generative AI technology to transform still images into vibrant three-second videos with near-2K quality. AI Motion can rejuvenate any photo into a dynamic Livephoto without any professional editing skills needed.

Alongside these features, the Reno13 Series' AI Editor introduces a suite of tools that transform ordinary shots into professional-grade images.



AI Clarity Enhancer sharpens distant scenery to make even far-off objects like landscapes or architectural details appear crystal clear.

AI Unblur brings clarity to previously blurry photos, ensuring every moment is captured with lifelike precision. AI Reflection Remover eliminates glass reflections, allowing users to capture scenery through windows with minimal interference.

Both The Reno13 5G & the Reno 13 F 5G also boasts a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 50MP Selfie Camera for the Reno 13 5G & 32MP for the Reno 13 F 5G.

Enhanced AI for Productivity and Efficiency

Alongside AI-driven enhancements in photo and video, the Reno13 Series also taps into the power of AI to boost efficiency in everyday life and work. The series offers innovative AI features like Documents-a standalone app for professionals to summarize, edit text or even extract charts for editing directly on the document with the help of AI. Meanwhile, the AI Assistant for Notes offers AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion, and style variations. Reno 13 series also support the trendy Circle to Search feature which empowers consumers with reliable information about objects, places, and products they see in their day-to-day life.

The Ultimate Gaming Experience with Superior Performance

Built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, the Dimensity 8350 features an 8-core CPU configuration with a main frequency of up to 3.35GHz, this enables exceptional performance with high power efficiency, delivering a smoother, more agile gaming experience.

The Reno13 F 5G is powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1, featuring an 8-core CPU crafted with advanced 4nm process technology. A true tried-and-tested workhorse, the platform ensures smooth processing of video, audio, and games to provide a solid foundation for everyday use.

The Reno13 5G also takes gaming to the next level with OPPO's self-developed Adaptive Frame Booster. The cutting-edge technology leverages GPU-driven intermediate frame generation to elevate frame rates in games like PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS while consuming significantly less power, delivering smoother visuals while preserving battery life.

In recognition of their faster gaming and network performance, the Reno13 5G has been awarded an S Rating in the TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Mobile Gaming Rating, while the entire Reno13 Series has received the TÜV Rheinland High Network-Performance Certificate.

For battery and charging, the Reno13 5G and Reno13 F 5G are equipped with 5,800mAh and 5,600mAh batteries respectively plus support for OPPO's 80W & 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge[4] technology. Both high endurance batteries are designed to offer extended lifespans without compromising performance by maintaining at least 80% of their original capacity after five years of use6.

The Reno13 Series set a new benchmark in software longevity, guarantees five major Android updates and six years of security updates. Additionally, The Reno13 5G also introduces e-SIM support for modern connectivity.

Market Availability

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated OPPO Reno13 Series officially hits the Saudi market on January 30, 2025. The Reno13 F 5G starts at just SAR 1,399 for the 12+256GB version and SAR 1,699 for the 12+512GB, while the Reno13 5G is priced at SAR 2,199.

As a special treat, customers purchasing the Reno13 Series before February 5 will enjoy an exclusive Special Warranty Promotion valued at SAR 899. Plus, lucky buyers stand a chance to win incredible prizes-including the ultimate reward: a UEFA Champions League Final Ticket!

Don't miss out on these exciting offers-upgrade to the Reno13 Series and unlock a world of innovation, rewards, and unforgettable experiences!

==============================================================================

[1] All Reno13 Series phones have been shown to meet IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings under IEC standard 60529 when tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The phones can withstand 80°C water jets at a water volume of 14–16 liters per minute and water pressure of 8,000-1,0000 KPa for 120 seconds in laboratory conditions. The phone can operate with no functional damage after staying submerged at a depth of 2 meters under water at 20-26°C in laboratory conditions. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

[2] Withstands immersion in freshwater (such as swimming pools, rivers, or freshwater lakes) up to a depth of 2 meters for 30 minutes

[3] Supported by Instagram stories

[4] Data is based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Results may vary due to different testing environments.“100%” refers to 100% battery level shown on the screen. Actual charging time may vary due to differences in the environment or individual device (such as temperature changes and battery age).

6 The five-year battery lifespan is based theoretical calculations based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. It assumes that the user charges the phone once a day and that the phone battery capacity remains above 80% of its original capacity after five years of continuous use at room temperature.

Tags#OPPO #Reno Series