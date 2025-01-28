Town Center Cold Pressed And Tarnished Truth Distilling Company Release Limited-Edition Whiskey-Infused Coffee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A bottle of Tarnished Truth Whiskey alongside a bag of Cold Truth Whiskey Barrel-Aged Coffee

Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company Logo

Two iconic local brands partner together for a special product collaboration

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting collaboration between two beloved local businesses, Town Center Cold Pressed and Tarnished Truth Distilling Company are proud to announce the release of Cold Truth , a limited-edition whiskey barrel-aged coffee.These premium coffee beans were expertly aged in an oak whiskey barrel for 2 months, infusing Peruvian coffee beans with the rich, smooth flavor profile of Tarnished Truth High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The result is a perfect blend of robust coffee and distinct whiskey notes, creating a unique and indulgent experience for coffee and whiskey lovers alike. The collaboration brings together two iconic local brands, both passionate about quality, craftsmanship, and a deep love for their community.“We're thrilled to partner with Tarnished Truth Distilling Company on this exciting new product,” said Mike Vecchione, Director of Coffee for Town Center Cold Pressed.“After 2 long months of these coffee beans sitting in a barrel, we can't wait for our customers to experience this limited-edition coffee! Grab a bag before they're gone!”Justin Boyle, the master distiller of Tarnished Truth Distilling Company added,“We're excited to see how our whiskey enhances the rich flavors of these premium coffee beans. This collaboration has been a perfect match, and we hope our loyal supporters enjoy this special treat as much as we do.”With tasting notes of dark chocolate acai berries, smoky whiskey, and charred oak, Cold Truth will be sold in 12oz coffee bags available for purchase online at tccp, select Town Center Cold Pressed locations, and at Tarnished Truth's distillery located at the historic Cavalier Hotel. Quantities are limited, so fans of both brands are encouraged to act fast before this limited-edition product sells out!For more information about the collaboration or to place an order, visit tccp or follow Town Center Cold Pressed and Tarnished Truth Distilling Company on social media for updates.

