CUK Organising All-India Inter-University Winter Games: VC
Date
1/28/2025 3:16:03 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is organising a two-day All India Inter-University Winter Games at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in which 200 athletes across the country would be participating, its vice-chancellor A Ravinder Nath said here on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here, Nath said the games will be held from January 30 to 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
This event will feature skiing and ice stock competitions for both male and female athletes. On January 30, the Giant Slalom event will occur for both genders, followed by the Slalom ski event on January 31, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The VC said the ice -stock event will be held on both days for male and female athletes.
“The primary goal of this prestigious event is to promote sportsmanship, enhance participation in winter sports among university students, and increase recognition of Gulmarg as a premier destination for winter sports in India,” he said.
Read Also
10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir From J&K Set To Become First Indian Female To Race In World Series Karting
AJKMF Holds Ice Climbing Workshop In Pahalgam
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28012025000215011059ID1109140392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.