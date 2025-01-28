Pushing For Hosting Rights Of 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
Date
1/28/2025 3:16:02 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dehradun- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is using all its might to get the hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, which will take Indian sports to new heights.
“We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights,” the PM said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games here.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Wherever olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023. The IOA has submitted the official expression of interest to the IOC.
“It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country,” Modi said addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony
Read Also
UCC Has Same Team Spirit As Sports: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi Likely To Visit White House In February: Trump
“It is a beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat',” Modi said referring to the Games.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28012025000215011059ID1109140391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.