NBK Automobiles, Zulal Wellness Resort Partner For Ladies-Only Luxury Experience

Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, hosted an exclusive event for Mercedes-Benz female customers in partnership with Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

This unique gathering brought together two luxury brands to celebrate automotive excellence and holistic well-being.

The event was designed as a gesture of appreciation to the local community, combining a thrilling driving adventure with Mercedes-Benz SUVs and a luxurious, rejuvenating experience at Zulal Wellness Resort. Guests enjoyed a carefully planned day of relaxation, wellness activities, and premium hospitality.

VIP guests participated in engaging experiences that highlighted the synergy between the two brands. The collaboration enhanced the shared values of Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles and Zulal Wellness Resort: a commitment to well-being, luxury, and unparalleled attention to detail.

With a legacy of fostering strong customer relationships, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles and Mercedes-Benz aim to offer more than just automotive excellence by creating enriching and memorable experiences. This partnership reflects their dedication to giving back to the community.

Gary Pike, Executive Director, Nasser bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, stated:“We are proud to have partnered with Zulal Wellness Resort for this exceptional event. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to engaging with the local community by providing extraordinary experiences that prioritize physical and mental well-being. We look forward to future initiatives as we continue to expand these programs throughout the year.”

The event began at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Salwa road, where VIP guests attended a safety briefing before being assigned vehicles. A convoy of 26 Mercedes-Benz SUVs set off toward the resort, with scheduled changeover points to allow participants to swap roles and test different SUV models.

Upon arrival at Zulal Wellness Resort, guests were warmly welcomed and treated to an exclusively prepared bespoke lunch followed by wellness activities such as a nutrition talk, cooking classes, and spa treatments.

The day concluded at the NBK Automobiles suite, where guests relaxed with refreshments, networked, and admired the sunset before the return journey. The vehicle-swapping experience was repeated on the drive back to ensure participants had a comprehensive test drive.

Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, expressed:“We are delighted to welcome our esteemed guests to experience the unparalleled luxury and personalised wellness programmes at our resort. The retreat aims to unlock the guest's inner healing powers, to refresh and rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. Our collaboration with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering an exceptional and indulgent experience defined by sophistication and thoughtful attention to our guests' wellbeing.”