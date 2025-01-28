Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi Takes Part In Arab Energy Fund's 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State for Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi took part in the special event held at the King Abdullah Studies and Research Center in Riyadh on the occasion of the Arab Energy Fund's 50th anniversary.

The event was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the event, the new brand identity of the Fund, a leading multilateral institution specialising in investing in the energy sector, was unveiled.

The event also highlighted the Fund's achievements over the past 50 years and its leading role in support of the energy sector in the Middle East and North Africa.

