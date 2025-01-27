Changan Automobile Joins the Chinese Electric Vehicle Grand Parade to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of China-UAE Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, January 27, 2025 – Changan Automobile, was honored to participate in the Chinese Electric Vehicle Grand Parade held in Dubai on January 25 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China-UAE diplomatic relations. Models from CHANGAN, AVATR and DEEPAL brands joined the parade, demonstrating Changan’s commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable development goals with environmentally friendly, high-performance e-mobility solutions tailored to the lifestyles of customers in the Middle East. They also showcase the innovation and excellence of Chinese manufacturing. The event was hosted by the Consulate-General of China in Dubai and the Dubai Equestrian Club.



The Middle East, where Changan now serves 400,000 users, is a key focus of the company’s global brand strategy. Changan is accelerating its localized operations with its high end EVs and NEVs tailored to the unique needs of local users.



The automaker’s NEV-focused brand, DEEPAL, is already a favourite among young tech lovers around the world. This innovative digital new energy brand, DEEPAL, will meet customers in the Middle East soon in 2025, with the highly anticipated S07 leading the charge. Combining futuristic aesthetics with advanced technology, the S07 features sleek lines, electric hidden door handles, and an aerodynamic rear spoiler, delivering both striking design and optimized performance.



The S07 offers pure electric and range-extended versions, tailored to meet the needs of urban commuters and long-distance travellers alike. Inside, its intelligent cockpit boasts L2+ driving assistance, panoramic HD imaging, and smart voice controls, setting a new benchmark for its class.



At the Chinese Electric Vehicle Grand Parade, DEEPAL, in partnership with its regional partner, Al Tayer Motors, unveiled a dedicated S07 exhibition area to showcase the model’s innovative design and state-of-the-art technology.



While DEEPAL represents Changan’s latest push into the Middle East market, the already-established AVATR brand continues to set benchmarks in the premium smart EV segment. With its pioneering emotional intelligence design language, AVATR seamlessly combines luxury, advanced technology, and sustainability. Crafted in Changan’s state-of-the-art production facilities, each AVATR model delivers exceptional quality and precision, reinforcing its position as a leader in the high-end electric vehicle market.



These models are part of Changan Automobile’s commitment to offer a comprehensive range of sustainable e-mobility to customers in the Middle East. Changan Automobile’s green transformation and steadfast carbon reduction efforts were recognized in 2024 by the China Federation of Industrial Economics, which selected the company as a 2024 “Pioneer” enterprise for industrial carbon peak. It was also rated a “Five-Star Enterprise” by the Energy Conservation and Green Development Evaluation Center in November 2024.



About Changan Automobile



With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.



For more information, please visit:

