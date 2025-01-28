Modernization Of Ukraine's Army Addressed At Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the formation of new corps in the of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky addressed this in his evening message .

"The Commander-in-Chief's report on the frontlines – the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the operation in the Kursk region. I held a meeting of the Staff," the President stated.

The Head of State clarified that one of the primary topics of the meeting was the formation of new corps within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There are concrete details on this matter. We will continue to strengthen our army. We are scaling up combat brigades and the right army experience. The first established brigades will serve as a basis for other systemic steps; the modernization of the army system has no alternatives," Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov provided a report during the meeting regarding communication with international partners.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the President stated that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to maintain a buffer zone in Russia's Kursk region to prevent enemy advances toward Sumy and Kharkiv.