Modernization Of Ukraine's Army Addressed At Staff Meeting
Date
1/28/2025 7:09:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the formation of new corps in the armed forces of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky addressed this in his evening video message .
"The Commander-in-Chief's report on the frontlines – the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the operation in the Kursk region. I held a meeting of the Staff," the President stated.
The Head of State clarified that one of the primary topics of the meeting was the formation of new corps within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"There are concrete details on this matter. We will continue to strengthen our army. We are scaling up combat brigades and the right army experience. The first established brigades will serve as a basis for other systemic steps; the modernization of the army system has no alternatives," Zelensky emphasized.
Read also: Zelensky
: Giving
up nuclear arms
in exchange
for Budapest Memorandum
“ stupid
”,“ irresponsible
He also noted that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov provided a report during the meeting regarding communication with international partners.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the President stated that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to maintain a buffer zone in Russia's Kursk region to prevent enemy advances toward Sumy and Kharkiv.
MENAFN28012025000193011044ID1109140845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.