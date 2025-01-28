Kaja Kallas, Marco Rubio Discuss War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, held a phone conversation with the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Kaja Kallas posted this on X , according to Ukrinform.

“Good call with Sec Rubio. We discussed global issues where the EU and US have the same interests, including Russia's war in Ukraine, Iran's malign influence and challenges posed by China, she wrote.

She emphasized that the European Union and the U.S. "are always stronger together" and expressed her eagerness to meet with Rubio in the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kaja Kallas stated that to end the war in Ukraine, pressure must be applied to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him into peace negotiations.