عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kaja Kallas, Marco Rubio Discuss War In Ukraine

Kaja Kallas, Marco Rubio Discuss War In Ukraine


1/28/2025 7:09:15 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, held a phone conversation with the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Kaja Kallas posted this on X , according to Ukrinform.

“Good call with Sec Rubio. We discussed global issues where the EU and US have the same interests, including Russia's war in Ukraine, Iran's malign influence and challenges posed by China, she wrote.

She emphasized that the European Union and the U.S. "are always stronger together" and expressed her eagerness to meet with Rubio in the near future.

Read also: Rubio , Lammy discuss war in Ukraine , conflict in Middle East

As reported by Ukrinform, Kaja Kallas stated that to end the war in Ukraine, pressure must be applied to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him into peace negotiations.

MENAFN28012025000193011044ID1109140843


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search