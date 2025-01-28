South Sudan Lifts Social Media Shutdown, Says Objective Achieved
Date
1/28/2025 7:17:34 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Washington Post
South Sudan lifted a suspension on social media platforms after five days, saying the closure had achieved its objective of removing graphic and inflammatory content.
The National Communication Authority ended the blockage of facebook and TikTok, effective from midnight of January 27, Director General Napoleon Adok Gai said in a statement.
Read Also
Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania brace for heavy rainfall ICPAC
books banned under Assad now on sale at Damascus shops
Thousands rally in Burkina, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit
"We urge all our licensees with cache servers of Facebook and TikTok being hosted in South Sudan to actively participate in monitoring these social media platforms and to assist in reporting inflammatory and graphic content that should be pulled down,” he said.
South Sudanese refugees in Wad Medani in the neighboring Sudan were violently attacked earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of women and children. Videos of the violence were shared on social media, sparking retaliatory attacks, Gai said when the ban was first announced last week.
Telecom providers MTN South Sudan Ltd. and Zain South Sudan both said customers would now be allowed to access social media platforms on their network again.
MENAFN28012025000063011010ID1109140895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.