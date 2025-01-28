White House Urges Tiktokers To Apply For Press Passes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Donald Trump's new press secretary on Tuesday invited TikTokers and podcasters to apply for White House press passes, in an effort to reach beyond the mainstream that the US president often slams.

In her first time at the White House podium, Karoline Leavitt said an additional seat for "new media voices" had been reserved at the front of the cramped briefing room.

Trump has repeatedly criticized traditional media as the "enemy of the people," and he credits a series of podcast appearances for aiding his return to the White House.

"As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening up this room to new media voices," the 27-year-old Leavitt told a packed briefing room.

"Whether you are a TikTok content creator, a blogger, a podcaster, if you are producing legitimate news content... you will be allowed to apply for press credentials to this White House," she said.

The shake-up was more modest that some news organizations had feared, after the president's son Donald Trump Jr. talked in November about "opening up" the press room.

The 49 seats in the room are allocated to a number of news organizations, including AFP, that are members of the White House Correspondents Association.

Reporters without seats are allowed to stand at the side if there is space -- as they did for Leavitt's packed-out debut on Tuesday.

The new press secretary also vowed to hold reporters accountable for what she said were "lies" about Trump.

"We know for a fact there have been lies that have been pushed by many legacy media outlets in this country about this president, about his family, and we will not accept that," she said.

The briefing at the iconic White House podium was Leavitt's first since Trump was inaugurated eight days ago. She has so far largely spoken to conservative television outlets including Fox News.

Trump sidestepped interviews with some major US TV networks during the election campaign, opting instead to speak to several largely right-wing podcasts including the hugely popular Joe Rogan Experience.