Indonesia's Indosat Partners With India's Aionos To Advance AI Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), Indonesia's leading digital telecommunications provider, has established a strategic partnership with Indian artificial intelligence firm AIonOS through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Monday.

This collaboration marks the first major AI-focused alliance between Indonesia and India, underscoring both nations' commitment to technological advancement and economic development.

The partnership brings together AIonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group specialising in AI enterprise solutions, with Indosat's established telecommunications infrastructure and market presence in Indonesia.

This alliance aims to catalyse transformative changes across key sectors, including tourism, knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, with the broader goal of enhancing Indonesia's position in the global digital economy.

A primary focus of the collaboration will be developing advanced AI solutions to address agricultural challenges.

The initiative aims to boost productivity and resilience in farming operations, particularly in response to climate-related challenges, thereby strengthening food security and supporting local agricultural communities.

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIonOS, emphasised the partnership's potential to drive comprehensive digital transformation, stating, "By leveraging Indosat's local expertise with AIonOS's AI innovations, this initiative aims to empower Indonesians with AI skills, boost growth in key sectors like tourism and sustainable agriculture, and strengthen Indonesia's human capital to drive its digital transformation."

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, highlighted the alignment with national development goals, noting that the partnership will support Indonesia's Golden Vision 2045 through technological advancement.

He emphasised that the collaboration positions Indonesia to become a regional hub for AI-driven innovation while strengthening bilateral ties with India.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in international technological cooperation, demonstrating how cross-border collaboration can foster innovation and create substantial economic impact.

Through its focus on critical sectors and emphasis on practical applications of AI technology, this initiative aims to deliver meaningful benefits to millions of Indonesian citizens while setting new standards for international technology partnerships.

(KNN Bureau)

