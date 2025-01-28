Zelensky Orders Government To Report On Suspended USAID Programs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed officials to provide a report on U.S. assistance programs that are currently suspended for 90 days.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this during his evening address .

"Today, I instructed Government officials to provide a report on those American support programs that are currently suspended," the President stated.

Zelensky emphasized that the suspended programs primarily include humanitarian initiatives. Deputy Prime for Ukraine's Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksii Kuleba, along with other officials, are assessing which programs are currently underfunded.

The President noted that most of these programs were not channeled through the Ukrainian government but directly via local communities and various organizations.

"There are many projects. We will determine which ones are critical and need immediate solutions," Zelensky said.

He added that some of the funding gaps could be addressed using state finances, while others would be discussed with European and American partners.

Key priorities include programs for Ukrainian children, veterans, and the protection of infrastructure. "we will certainly support priority things," the President affirmed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid programs for 90 to review whether they align with his political objectives.

The following week, U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio directed a halt to all foreign aid operations, except for emergency food aid for areas such as Gaza and Sudan.

Subsequently, nearly 60 senior USAID officials were placed on administrative leave, and Ukrainian organizations began receiving notifications of temporary funding suspensions.