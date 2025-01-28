Army Chief Checks On King Abdullah II Air Base For Gaza Relief Air Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, Tuesday paid a visit to the King Abdullah II Air Base, where he was received by the Royal Jordanian Air Force commander and the base's commander.The inspection visit, where he was joined by foreign ambassadors and military attaches, was to check on technical and logistical matters at the base for the second phase of a humanitarian air bridge to the Gaza Strip, which includes a squadron of helicopters loaded with relief and medical aid supplies.Huneiti listened to a briefing by the base's commander on the progress of technical and logistical operations and future plans to ensure their efficiency, and the participation of Arab and world countries in the air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.The army chief checked on the various squadrons of the base, where he was briefed on weapons and equipment used therein, commending their distinguished level and the morale of their members.The military attachés praised Jordan's humanitarian role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the armed forces' efforts in harnessing capabilities and resources to carry out their noble humanitarian duty.