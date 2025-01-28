Ukrainian Defenders Destroy 16 Russian Fortifications, Disable Five EW Systems In Past Week - HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, defenders from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) destroyed 16 Russian engineering fortifications and disabled 5 electronic warfare systems.

The HUR shared relevant footage on its page, Ukrinform reports.

The HUR special forces destroyed 16 enemy engineering fortifications in the area of responsibility at the front and damaged 68 more over the past week. They successfully destroyed 15 of the Russian invaders. In addition, they destroyed two enemy tactical-level drones and damaged two communication antennas for UAVs, the HUR reported on its Facebook page.

The Ukrainian scouts also disabled five Russian EW systems.

The total losses among the personnel of the Russian army reached 33 invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the HUR soldiers destroyed Russian armored vehicles, transport, firing positions and personnel in the Zaporizhzhia region and near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.