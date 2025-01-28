Oman-Qatar Ties: Deep Rooted, Extended

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) If you ask Omanis who studied in regular in the early seventies, the first response will be that we studied from the Qatari curriculum, and you will find them praising this solid educational curriculum, and what a beautiful memory, and what a sweet conversation, what connects two brotherly peoples, and genuine fraternal cooperation that aims to elevate two peoples and two countries, and educational cooperation is only one of the areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, and the areas of cooperation between them are many and varied, and its horizons are also still great.

Oman's relations with Qatar are not fleeting, but rather deep rooted and extended. On the social level, you find family closeness and intermarriage, due to the geographical proximity between the two countries. Therefore, you see unparalleled similarity in customs, traditions and norms, even daily behavior, which in turn produced love, closeness and familiarity between the two brotherly peoples.

As for economic relations, they exist in more than one form, including at the level of sovereign investment funds that have produced joint investment projects such as Karwa Cars Company and the Ras Al Hadd Tourism Project, and own many hotels and tourist resorts in cooperation with the Omani Omran Company and other successful and profitable joint Omani-Qatari projects.

The other picture is that there are more than 15 Qatari companies that carry out their commercial and investment activities on Omani land and are treated as if they are Omani. I mention, for example, Al Fardan Real Estate Development, Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar National Bank, Ooredoo Telecommunications, St. Regis Hotel, Double Tree Hotel and many others. Their presence sends positive messages to both the Omani and Qatari parties alike, and the most important of these positive messages is the exemplary partnership in its most wonderful forms.

In addition to the increase in bilateral trade between Qatar and Oman year after year, the growth of direct investments between the two countries, and trading in stocks and bonds on the Muscat and Doha stock exchanges.

The similarity of circumstances and data between Oman and Qatar enabled them to cooperate with each other in the fields of investment, education, health, cyber security, food and medicine, and to transfer the best government practices and even in the private and civil sectors.

Despite the size and quality of cooperation between the two countries, and the previous success stories, new pages and qualitative aspirations can be opened and multiplied day after day, and we can guarantee this after every summit that brings together the leaders of the two countries, for the benefit of the two peoples and the two brotherly countries.



