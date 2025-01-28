Californians gather signatures to place question of state's independence from US on 2028 ballot

(MENAFN) Activists in California are gathering signatures to place the question of the state's independence from the US on the 2028 ballot. Last week, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber approved an initiative allowing Marcus Evans, the leader behind the effort, to collect the required signatures from 546,651 registered voters by late July. If successful, voters would be asked whether California should leave the United States and become an independent nation.



The push for secession gained momentum after Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win and aims to garner more support this time. Should the measure pass with at least 55% approval and a 50% voter turnout, it would initiate the formation of a commission to examine the feasibility of California's independence, with findings expected by 2028.



California’s constitution prohibits secession, and the proposal does not include constitutional amendments. A legislative analysis estimates the cost of the commission at $2 million annually, plus a one-time $10 million election expense. Evans, previously involved with the 'Yes, California' group, believes California is now better positioned for "Calexit" than it was in 2016. Advocates for secession argue that California’s robust economy, with a GDP of $3.8 trillion in 2023, would make it the fifth-largest economy globally if independent.

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137988