Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Speaker And Thought-Leader Bridges Worlds Of Creativity And Commerce

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, acclaimed entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and 7th generation Vanderbilt, is making waves in the world of public speaking. With a compelling presence and unparalleled storytelling ability, Consuelo brings her unique experience and expertise to global audiences, captivating and inspiring individuals from all walks of life.The recent United Nations Council on Global Changes commented on Consuelo's contribution,“As a distinguished member of the Council of Global Change, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin brings a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, technology, and creative industries to the table. With her visionary leadership at SohoMuse and a rich legacy as a seventh-generation descendant of Cornelius Vanderbilt, Consuelo is committed to bridging global talent networks and creating meaningful opportunities for innovation and collaboration.”Recent engagements include her participation in the Athlete Legacy Circle, where Consuelo will be appearing in a panel on art, music and spirituality. On Monday, January 27th Consuelo will also be speaking at 361Firm's 8th Annual Florida Conferences in Naples & Miami.As a dynamic public speaker, Consuelo leverages her diverse background to share powerful insights on entrepreneurship, creativity, overcoming adversity, and legacy building. Her extensive experience spans:. Entrepreneurship: Founder of multiple ventures, including the innovative luxury lifestyle platform SoHoMuse, Consuelo shares her expertise in turning visionary ideas into tangible successes.. Cultural Impact: As an accomplished recording artist with chart-topping hits, Consuelo offers a unique perspective on navigating creative industries and sustaining relevance in a competitive world.. Legacy and Philanthropy: A proud Vanderbilt descendant, she inspires audiences with stories of resilience and purpose, emphasizing the importance of giving back and shaping a meaningful legacy.. Women's Empowerment: Consuelo is a vocal advocate for empowering women in business and leadership, delivering actionable insights and encouragement to help individuals achieve their full potential.Consuelo has graced stages across the globe, from exclusive business summits to high-profile philanthropic events. Her ability to connect with audiences through authenticity and relatability sets her apart as a sought-after speaker.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including“Naked” and“Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard's #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit .About Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty years' experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person's situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group's combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs - from branding, strategic marketing, buzz building, crisis management, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles. Led by Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits.

