Blooming Luxury Living in Dubailand: LEOS Developments Launches Weybridge Gardens 4

(MENAFNEditorial) - A Gross Development Value (GDV) worth AED 475 million sets the standard of sophisticated living in Dubailand

- Introducing 294 units, including exclusive 4 bedroom sky villas and studios all with a private pool

- Dubai recorded a 42.2% year-on-year increase in apartment sales value in 2024, reaching AED 261 billion



January, 2025 (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) - LEOS Developments, the award-winning international property and lifestyle developer, introduces Weybridge Gardens 4. A 15-story residential development providing 294 apartments, ranging from studios to 4 bedroom sky villas each with its own private pool, embodying blooming luxury. With a Gross Development Value of AED 475 million, the project offers sophisticated British standard of quality featuring a Tuscan inspired sky beach, cascading jacuzzis, world-class amenities and nature inspired architecture, situated in the heart of Dubailand.



LEOS Developments will introduce 30 exclusive 4 bedroom sky villas, each a masterpiece of luxury. These expansive sky villas will feature a private pool, spa like bathrooms, and bespoke interiors. Their design maximises space and natural light, with breathtaking skyline views that create the perfect backdrop for modern opulence. Weybridge Gardens 4 draws inspiration from organic forms with its petal-inspired design. A symphony of petals, the geometric façade will be illuminated by integrated lighting along the petal edges, seamlessly blending exterior elegance with interior functionality. The building's columnar structures and curved balconies symbolise growth and vitality, with greenery to reflect nature's harmony.



Weybridge Gardens 4 integrates signature lifestyle amenities, including the LEOS Boxing Academy and LEOS Dance Studio. The rooftop, aptly named "Rebirth”, captures Tuscany’s hot springs, providing a serene oasis with wellness amenities and panoramic urban views. From an infinity pool and cascading jacuzzis to an outdoor cinema and zen garden-style yoga deck, this space redefines relaxation. Features like a Baja shelf with in-water sunbeds and a sunbathing lounge, while a pizzeria and BBQ area make it the ultimate retreat for residents.



Spanning three million square feet, Dubailand is a vibrant hub of residential communities, attractions, and green spaces. With theme parks, malls, and a prime location near major landmarks, it offers a dynamic lifestyle and excellent investment opportunities with high return on investment and capital appreciation. In 2024 H2, Dubailand recorded a 38% increase in price per square foot supported by Dubai’s 42.2% year-on-year increase in sales values reaching AED 261 billion, according to DXB Interacts1.



Dubailand is a prime location with excellent accessibility to Dubai's major highways, E311 and E611, offering seamless connections to key destinations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum (DWC) airports. With the addition of the new metro line, residents benefit from effortless connectivity to Dubai's top locations, making Dubailand a top choice for modern urban living.

The residences reflect British and European quality standards, with interiors by LUD Studios, an award-winning British design and engineering consultancy. Weybridge Gardens 4 epitomises refined craftsmanship and modern elegance. Thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light and flow, catering to discerning buyers seeking a blend of sophistication and comfort.

Weybridge Gardens 4 is a statement of LEOS Developments’ commitment to redefining luxury living. From its cutting-edge design to outstanding amenities, making it a premier choice for those seeking nature inspired beauty, a lifestyle of vitality and elegance in Dubailand.





