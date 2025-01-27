FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Brand Identity Unveiled

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) FIBA, basketball's world governing body, and the FIBA Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee unveiled today (27/1) the official brand and logo of the tournament. This day marks a historic milestone as Qatar will host basketball's most prestigious for the first time in the Middle East.

The brand identity for the flagship event is rooted in Qatar's history and spirit. The logo is inspired by the iconic Qatari Bisht, a garment usually worn by men on special occasions as a symbol of pride and achievement. The Bisht wraps around the iconic James Naismith Trophy, blending the nation's cultural heritage with the global passion for basketball. The Brand reveal celebrates Qatar's vision to produce a transformative tournament that will leave a lasting legacy for basketball and inspire players, fans, and nations worldwide.

The Bisht's journey is represented through its three traditional colors-White, Brown, and Black-each color symbolizes a phase of the basketball journey. From the excitement of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Qualifiers to the resilience of the competition and the ultimate celebration of the finals, the branding captures the essence of the tournament's journey.

The journey begins with the White Bisht, which represents peace, unity, and the energy of new beginnings and the qualifying tournaments around the world. As the competition proceeds, the warm tones of the Brown Bisht take center stage, signifying the strength and endurance required to reach the finals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027. The competition concludes with the Black Bisht, symbolizing triumph, legacy, and celebration. This is the pinnacle, where champions emerge, and memories are made. Black represents also the intensity of the final contests, where every move and point matters.

The logo, featuring the Bisht wrapping around the James Naismith Trophy, is a powerful representation of Qatar's embrace of the global basketball community. It reflects the nation's dedication to hosting a world-class event that unites cultural pride with athletic excellence.

Global Ambassador of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Carmelo Anthony was also on hand to help launch today's brand identity, along with the Step It Up global campaign.

The slogan of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 is "Step It Up", a call to action for players, fans, and the host nation to elevate the game to new heights. It reflects the determination, resilience, and unity required to overcome challenges. It highlights the shared ambition of Qatar and FIBA to create a tournament that not only showcases world-class talent but also leaves an enduring impact on future generations, fostering the growth of basketball and the values it represents on a global scale.

FIBA and the members of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee are working tirelessly to prepare and deliver the best World Cup to date.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis commented:

"This is a very exciting stage of our journey to Qatar. The branding expresses the unique identity of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and captures the essence of our sport's pinnacle men's competition. This 2027 edition of the tournament will inspire even more fans around the world and will reach out in new and innovative ways to engage the next generation.

“We can't wait to see the action on the court, but also the positive reach and impact of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. We are confident it will set a milestone that will accelerate the growth of our sport globally and deliver an even stronger and lasting legacy.”

Mohammed Saad AI-Meghaiseeb, Director General of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee, said:

"The design of this logo celebrates the rich Qatari and Arab culture and values, reflecting Qatar's commitment to showcasing its heritage on the global stage through this prestigious sporting event. We aim to play a pivotal role in promoting basketball culture, increasing its appeal across the region as we firmly believe that the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 will stand out as one of the most sustainable editions in the history of the competition, driven by a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

This tournament serves as a global call for unity, peace, and solidarity, bringing together nations of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and languages. It offers a platform for fostering mutual respect and camaraderie in an atmosphere of shared enthusiasm. Additionally, we are confident that this event will highlight Qatar's capability to deliver world-class sporting experiences while creating a lasting cultural and sporting legacy that future generations can be proud of."

Sara Khalid Al-Mesnad, Executive Director, Communications & Guest Relations, said:

“The launch of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 brand is a proud moment for Qatar. It reflects our commitment to showcasing the spirit of basketball while celebrating our rich cultural heritage. The Bisht-inspired logo symbolizes achievement and unity, aligning perfectly with the values of this historic event. Through this brand, we invite the world to experience the power of sports to inspire and connect communities.

This brand represents more than just a tournament; it embodies a journey of determination, resilience, and celebration. Qatar is honored to host this historic event, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for players and fans alike. The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 will be a platform where tradition meets innovation, leaving a lasting legacy for the sport”.

Fahad Muhana, Executive Director of Strategy & Planning, said:

“The launch of the official identity for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 is a significant step toward hosting an exceptional edition of the tournament, where the authenticity of Arab and Middle Eastern traditions meets the excitement of basketball competitions. This edition reflects our ambitions to solidify Qatar's position as a global sports hub.

Moreover, sustainability will be a central pillar in all planning and execution phases of this tournament. Our approach focuses on environmentally friendly practices, including reducing the carbon footprint, utilizing sustainable resources, and supporting community initiatives that create a positive impact locally and globally. The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee aims to make this tournament a model for integrating sports with the Sustainable Development Goals. We are dedicated to deliver a holistic sporting experience that goes beyond the thrill of the games, driving meaningful and sustainable changes in society while fostering values of unity and solidarity among nations worldwide”.

About the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027

The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 will take place from August 27 to September 12, 2027.

Basketball fans will travel to Qatar from around the world to experience the first tournament in the history of the sport to take place in one city. Residents and visiting fans will be presented with the opportunity to attend more than one match per day, minimizing their travel.

Thirty-two teams will participate in the tournament and games will be played in four venues. The final match will be played in Lusail Arena. The National team of Qatar will participate at the World Cup for the second time in its history, after competing in 2006 in Japan.

The Road to Qatar will commence in November 2025, with 80 national teams from all four FIBA regions competing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will span across 15 months and showcase over 2,000 players in 420 national team games. The Draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers will take place on May 13, 2025, in the Doha.

Qatar was awarded the honor of hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 during the FIBA Central Board meeting held in the Philippines capital, Manila on April 28, 2023.

The handover ceremony took place in Manila on September 10, 2023 during the closing ceremony of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

