Uttarakhand UCC: What Does Law Say About Live-In Relationships?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has sparked widespread discussion, particularly about its impact on individuals in live-in relationships as new rules come into effect.

After the implementation of the UCC, Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami said that registration of live-in relationships are mandatory. He added that the registrar will give the information of the couple to their parents.

He said,“Children born through live-in relationships will also be considered to have equal rights in property. In this law, registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory."

"The registrar will give the information of the couple to their parents, this information will be kept completely confidential.”

What does the Uniform Civil Code on live-in relationship say?

1. It is mandatory for partners in a heterosexual live-in relationship within the state, whether they are residents of Uttarakhand or not , to submit a statement of live-in relationship to the registrar.

2. Residents of Uttarakhand living in a live-in relationship outside the state may submit a declaration of their live-in relationship.

3. Partners in a live-in relationship need to submit a statement of live-in relationship to the registrar.

4. Failing to register themselves as live-in partners, they will have to face punishment. The punishment for non-registration is a three-month jail term or a fine.

5. The legislation states that a delay of even a month in registration or providing false information could result in punishment. The punishment would be a jail term of up to six months and a fine of ₹25,000.

6. Children born through live-in relationships will also be considered to have equal rights in property.

How the Uttarakhand government implemented the UCC?

The UCC aims to govern laws on marriage, relationship, divorces, successions , inheritance and related matters.