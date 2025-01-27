Israel confirms Palestinians to be allowed to return to northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel confirmed that Palestinians will be allowed to return to northern Gaza as part of a new hostage release deal with Hamas. The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that three Israeli civilian hostages will be released in an unscheduled handover on Thursday. In addition to the hostage release, displaced Palestinians will be permitted to return to their homes in northern Gaza starting Monday morning.



Initially, under the ceasefire agreement signed on January 19, Israel was supposed to allow Palestinians to return by January 25. However, this plan was delayed after complications arose with the release of Arbel Yehud, a female civilian hostage. Yehud's release, which had been planned for January 27 as part of the second hostage swap, was postponed, prompting Israel to hold off on allowing Palestinians to return until the issue was resolved.



Israel has now arranged for Yehud’s release to take place on Thursday, alongside female soldier Agam Berger and another unnamed hostage. These releases are in addition to a previously scheduled swap for Saturday, where three more hostages are expected to be freed. The agreement between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold as part of ongoing negotiations regarding hostages and ceasefire terms.



The situation highlights the complexities of the conflict, as hostage exchanges and the return of displaced people remain tied to broader diplomatic negotiations. The recent developments represent a significant shift, with Israel taking steps to allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza while working to secure the release of hostages in the process.

