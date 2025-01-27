OIC Rejects Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected and condemned plans for forced displacement of Palestinians whether on a temporary or long-term basis.

In a press statement, the OIC said this constitutes a blatant breach of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, echoing its call for Israeli occupying forces to fully pull out of occupied territories, deliver adequate humanitarian aid and help displaced persons return home.

It underlined that the Palestinian should be empowered to take its duties of safeguarding Palestinian territorial integrity covering the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Eastern Jerusalem and implementing emergency relief programs, economic recovery and reconstruction.

In this regard, it called on the international community to take on its responsibilities by putting the two-state solution in place, ending the Israeli occupation and colonial settlement and empowering the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination, regain their legitimate rights and have an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

