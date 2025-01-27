Delhi Shocker: Charred Body Of Woman Discovered In Suitcase, Cousin Confesses To Crime
Date
1/27/2025 7:00:50 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a woman's charred body was found in a suitcase in the Ghazipur area in the national capital early Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of two men, including her cousin.
The Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Shilpa Pandey. The main accused, Amit Tiwari, 22, is her paternal cousin; his friend, Anuj Kumar, was also implicated in the case.
DCP East Abhishek Dhania told ANI:“We received a PCR call at around 4:10 am informing about a burnt body. On reaching the spot, we found the body completely burnt... Based on forensic evidence, it can be said that the deceased is between 20-35 years of age. Four teams are investigating.”
The body was charred beyond recognition, but investigators identified it as that of a woman due to intact long hair.
The DCP told the media,“We didn't have any clue initially. Just a burnt suitcase and a burnt body. We started by scanning CCTV footage of the area where the suitcase was found.”
Police said,“Evidence suggested that the body had been burnt around 1.30 to 2 am. Our teams narrowed down cars passing by in that area during that time and did end-to-end verification of each car's details."
The officer said that the cops zeroed in on a Hyundai Verna that appeared suspicious and crossed the area hours before the body was found, reported NDTV.
"One car led our team to a man living in Loni who said he'd sold his car to a man named Amit,” said Abhishek Dhania, according to a report by Indian Express.
MENAFN27012025007365015876ID1109132687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.