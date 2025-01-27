Delhi Shocker: Charred Body Of Woman Discovered In Suitcase, Cousin Confesses To Crime

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a woman's charred body was found in a suitcase in the Ghazipur area in the national capital early Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of two men, including her cousin.

The identified the victim as 23-year-old Shilpa Pandey. The main accused, Amit Tiwari, 22, is her paternal cousin; his friend, Anuj Kumar, was also implicated in the case.

DCP East Abhishek Dhania told ANI:“We received a PCR call at around 4:10 am informing about a burnt body. On reaching the spot, we found the body completely burnt... Based on forensic evidence, it can be said that the deceased is between 20-35 years of age. Four teams are investigating.”

The body was charred beyond recognition, but investigators identified it as that of a woman due to intact long hair.

The DCP told the media,“We didn't have any clue initially. Just a burnt suitcase and a burnt body. We started by scanning CCTV footage of the area where the suitcase was found.”

Police said,“Evidence suggested that the body had been burnt around 1.30 to 2 am. Our teams narrowed down cars passing by in that area during that time and did end-to-end verification of each car's details."

The officer said that the cops zeroed in on a Hyundai Verna that appeared suspicious and crossed the area hours before the body was found, reported NDTV.

"One car led our team to a man living in Loni who said he'd sold his car to a man named Amit,” said Abhishek Dhania, according to a report by Indian Express.