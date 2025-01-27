AHRC Chairman Calls For Justice, Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Arab Human Rights Committee (AHRC), Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi emphasized the importance of bolstering Arab human rights efforts and enhancing coordination among countries, national human rights institutions, and civil society organizations.

During the 27th session of the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights, held at the headquarters of the Arab League to discuss the UAE's second periodic report, Al-Mutairi highlighted the need for collective efforts to address regional challenges and promote the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

Al-Mutairi stated that the meeting reflects the members' commitment to advancing and protecting human rights in the Arab world, and that it serves as a platform to monitor the commitments of state parties under the Arab Charter on Human Rights.

Al-Mutairi commended the Arab League for its pivotal role in supporting the Arab human rights system, emphasizing the continuous efforts to coordinate Arab action and support member states.

He also praised the work of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, noting its contributions to promoting transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue between state parties and the committee.

He congratulated the UAE on presenting its second periodic report, describing it as a significant milestone in its commitment to the charter, and acknowledged the UAE's progress in human rights, highlighting its legislative reforms and political and social initiatives.

Al-Mutairi lauded the UAE's regional and international efforts in supporting human rights, peace, and justice through active participation in global forums and initiatives.

He added that parts of the Arab region continues to face significant challenges, including armed conflicts, political instability, economic inequality, climate change, and the need to strengthen good governance and combat corruption.

Al-Mutairi said that these challenges call for collective action from states, institutions, and individuals, and that human rights must be prioritized. (end)

