Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Monday at his Amiri Diwan office the credentials of six new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Ambassador of Japan Naoto Hisajima; Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica Juan Carlos Esquivel; Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Aamer; Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Mardomel Celo D. Melicor; Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Roshan Sithara Khan Azard and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adish Mammadov.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

Meanwhile, the Ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

The Ambassadors had been accorded official reception ceremony upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

MENAFN27012025000067011011ID1109132723