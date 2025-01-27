Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors
Date
1/27/2025 7:03:28 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Monday at his Amiri Diwan office the credentials of six new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.
His Highness received the credentials of HE Ambassador of Japan Naoto Hisajima; Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica Juan Carlos Esquivel; Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Aamer; Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Mardomel Celo D. Melicor; Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Roshan Sithara Khan Azard and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adish Mammadov.
HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.
Meanwhile, the Ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.
The Ambassadors had been accorded official reception ceremony upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
MENAFN27012025000067011011ID1109132723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.