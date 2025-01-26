Saudi Sports For All Federation To Launch International Sporting Events In February 2025, Uniting SFA Expo And Riyadh Ma...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced a new initiative taking place from February 5-8, 2025, combining two major events: the SFA and Riyadh Marathon. This initiative aligns with SFA's mission to inspire healthier lifestyles and foster community engagement through physical activity.

The SFA Expo, from February 5-7, 2025, at JAX District, will feature interactive zones focused on health, fitness, and wellness. These include areas for kids' sports, physical activities, success stories, technologies, and healthy eating. A dedicated marathon zone will streamline race kit distribution and pre-race activities. The first SFA Expo attracted over 12,000 visitors, 58 exhibitors, 13 Saudi federations, and 60 speakers.

The Riyadh Marathon on February 8, 2025, offers four race categories: a 42 km full marathon, 21 km half marathon, 10 km race, and 4 km family run, with routes highlighting Riyadh's landmarks. Last year's event attracted over 20,000 runners from 125 countries, with Saudis making up a record 58%. The 2025 edition aims to attract 40,000 participants.

Both events are supported by key sponsors. Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) returns as the presenting partner for the Riyadh Marathon. Strategic partners for both events include ASICS and Tawuniya.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of SFA, said: "The launch of the Saudi Sports for All Federation's events, combining SFA Expo and the 2025 Riyadh Marathon, represents a significant step forward in our mission to make physical activity a cornerstone of daily life in the Kingdom. We will not only celebrate athletic excellence but also provide a platform for our community to explore new sports and embrace healthier lifestyles.”

Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director of the SFA, said:“Bringing our events together under one umbrella will create a dynamic, engaging experience for all attendees. Whether you are an elite athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, this initiative will offer something for everyone.”

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, these events promote fitness as a key aspect of Saudi Arabia's social fabric. The Riyadh Marathon holds the prestigious 'World Athletics Elite Label Road Race' classification.

More details regarding the venues, marathon route, and sponsors will be announced in the coming days.

About (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) is a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It provides access to opportunities for members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, and the public and private sectors, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health metrics across the country. The SFA advances four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion, designing recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, and persons with disabilities.

