76Th Republic Day: 'Nari Shakti’ In Focus As Tableaux Cross Past Kartavya Path (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates the 76th Republic Day, the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital saw India's rich cultural heritage and its military might on full display, with the country's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates in attendance.

More than 30 tableaux from 16 state and Union Territories, Central ministries, Tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations, highlighting this year's theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

The tableau of the of Women and Child Development, in particular, stole the spotlight with its focus on 'Nari Shakti' and also reiterating the government's approach on ensuring women-led development.

The tableau of the Ministry of Women and Child Development radiated a powerful narrative of empowerment, women-led development and the role of women in Viksit Bharat 2047.

It showcased the multi-faceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry's comprehensive schemes, such as Women Helpline, Child Helpline, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and more.

The imagery also symbolised the celebration of 10 years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 50 years of Anganwadi Scheme.

The depiction of government schemes, along with tableau's sides conveyed the message that an empowered woman is the backbone of a strong nation, embodying the spirit of "Sashakt Naari, Sashakt Bharat" (Empowered Women, Empowered India).

At the heart of tableau stood a mother lovingly cradling her girl child, symbolising her role as the first teacher of a child.

The tableau symbolised the transformative power of the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan Abhiyaan, the government's flagship programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition and nurturing a healthier and brighter future for India's mothers and children.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, which also saw about 10,000 special guests in attendance. These guests are called the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' (golden India).

They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of government schemes.