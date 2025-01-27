QCS Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness On Gynaecological Cancers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) launched its awareness campaign“Together for Her,” aimed at raising awareness among women in Qatari society about gynaecological cancers.

According to the National Cancer Registry for 2019 published by the of Public in Qatar, cervical cancer ranks fifth and ovarian cancer ranks sixth among the most common cancers in women in Qatar.

The campaign, which runs throughout January, includes a series of lectures, awareness workshops, and both in-person and virtual events focused on raising awareness about prevention methods, warning signs and symptoms of gynaecological cancers, risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing these cancers, as well as encouraging women to undergo early screenings.

One of the key events was a panel discussion titled,“Early Detection and Protecting Women from Gynecological Cancers,” featuring several experts, including Dr. Afaf Al Ansari (Senior Consultant in Gynaecologic Cancer Surgery and Treatment at the Women's Health and Research Centre), Dr. Samar Taha (Specialist in Infectious Diseases at the Primary Health Care Corporation), Nadine Al Bitar (Media Personality at Qatar TV), and Fatima Al Mohammadi (Ovarian Cancer Survivor).

Heba Nasar, Head of the Community Health Awareness Department at the Qatar Cancer Society, moderated the session.

The Society also expressed its sincere gratitude to its partners for their ongoing support in raising awareness and promoting the importance of early detection.

On this occasion, Mona Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, stated that the launch of this campaign is part of the Society's continued efforts since its establishment in 1997 to raise public awareness about cancer, its prevention, and early detection methods. She emphasised the importance of early detection as a fundamental pillar of treatment, highlighting the significance of cervical smears and the need to receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine according to health guidelines.

Ashkanani also thanked the event's sponsors: the Women's Health and Research Centre, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Al Jamil Medical Center.

For her part, Heba Nassar emphasised the importance of the HPV vaccine, which prevents cervical cancer, pointing out the risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing cancer, such as chronic cervical inflammation caused by certain types of HPV, with higher risks when using tobacco products.

She added that the primary symptoms of cervical cancer include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and abnormal vaginal discharge.

Nassar also discussed the effectiveness of the HPV vaccine, which can protect women from more than 80% of cervical cancer cases and other types of cancers.

She clarified that the vaccine is safe and effective, available in the private sector in Qatar, and will soon be available in public healthcare facilities as an optional vaccine.

Nour Makkia, a health educator at Qatar Cancer Society, explained the prevention methods, including the importance of cervical smears, HPV testing, receiving the HPV vaccine, and stopping the use of tobacco products.

She explained that a cervical smear is a simple test recommended every three years for women over the age of 21, with the first smear performed three years after marriage.

She also emphasised that the test is available at primary healthcare centres and that early detection plays a significant role in preventing cervical cancer.